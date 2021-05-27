Braves: LF Marcell Ozuna is expected to be sidelined for about six weeks after suffering fractures to the middle and ring fingers of his left hand on Tuesday. He was injured when he slid into third base in Atlanta’s two-run third inning. Ozuna traveled to Atlanta on Wednesday and was evaluated by hand specialist Dr. Gary Lourie. Manager Brian Snitker said Ozuna is expected to be in a cast but will not need surgery.