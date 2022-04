Devers singles through shift, lifts Red Sox over Tigers 5-3

DETROIT — Rafael Devers singled through the open shortstop area with the infield shifted to the right side, driving in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning Tuesday as the Boston Red Sox overcame a three-run deficit to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Garrett Whitlock (1-0) pitched four hitless innings to win in his first appearance since the Red Sox announced his $18.75 million, four-year contract on Sunday.

Hirokazu Sawamura also got two outs in hitless relief of starter Rich Hill, who allowed three runs and five hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Boston, which has not been above .500, improved to 2-3.

Devers had a pair of RBI singles, raising his average to .381, and Kiké Hernández doubled twice for the Red Sox.

Detroit’s Spencer Torkelson, the top pick of the 2020 amateur draft, doubled in the third inning for his first big league hit after an 0-for-10 start. The ball dropped in right-center, 309 feet from the plate, in front of the glove of diving right fielder Christian Arroyo.

Detroit took a 3-0 lead in the third when Torkelson scored on Robbie Grossman’s groundout, Jonathan Schoop followed with a run-scoring single and Javier Báez added an RBI double.

Hernandez hit an RBI double in the sixth and scored on a single by Devers that chased Tyler Alexander, who gave up five hits in 5 1/3 innings. J.D. Martinez tied the score against Jacob Barnes when he sliced an opposite-field double off the foul line in deep right field, a call upheld in a video review.

Hernandez walked against Alex Lange (0-1) leading off the eighth and advanced on a wild pitch. Arroyo added a two-out RBI single off Will Vest.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: 2B Trevor Story (illness) didn’t start for the third consecutive game. “Hopefully tomorrow,” manager Alex Cora said. “We’re not going to be stupid about it.”

Tigers: Grossman left after the sixth inning for undisclosed reasons.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (0-0, 5.40 ERA) allowed three runs on five hits in five innings while striking out seven New York Yankees in his season debut on Friday. He has a 2-0 record and 3.86 ERA in four starts against Detroit.

Tigers: Eduardo Rodríguez is scheduled to start against his former team in the three-game series finale on Wednesday. Rodriguez had a 64-39 record in 159 appearances with Boston before signing a $77 million. five-year contract with Detroit as a free agent. “All in all, I’m going to enjoy having the opportunity to face my old teammates.” Rodriguez gave up three runs and four hits in four innings against the Chicago White Sox in his Tigers debut.

