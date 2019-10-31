The 30-year-old McFarland pitched the past three seasons for the D-backs and threw in 51 games with a 4.82 ERA in 2019. He was due $1.85 million in 2020.

Additionally, the Diamondbacks sent outfielder Abraham Almonte and left-handed pitcher Robby Scott to Triple-A Reno. They also announced infielder Kevin Cron had right knee surgery this month and is expected to be ready for spring training.

