The 30-year-old McFarland pitched the past three seasons for the D-backs and had a 4.82 ERA in 51 games this year, when he had a $1.4 million salary. His option was for $1.85 million with a $50,000 buyout. He is eligible for salary arbitration.

Additionally, the Diamondbacks sent outfielder Abraham Almonte and left-handed pitcher Robby Scott outright to Triple-A Reno. They also announced infielder Kevin Cron had right knee surgery this month and is expected to be ready for spring training.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD