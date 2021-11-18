The Astros made the World Series three times during his tenure, winning in 2017 and losing in 2019 and 2021. Strom remained with the coaching staff even after manager A.J. Hinch was fired in 2020 after the team was embroiled in a sign-stealing scandal.
Manager Torey Lovullo is overhauling a big portion of his coaching staff after the Diamondbacks finished with a 52-110 record last season, which was the second worst in franchise history.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports