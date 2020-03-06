The 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic played 21 games with the Diamondbacks last season, hitting .280 with five RBIs. He’s considered one of Arizona’s top prospects and went into spring training trying to secure a big-league roster spot.
Leyba signed as an international free agent with the Detroit Tigers in 2012 and was traded to Arizona with left-hander Robbie Ray for shortstop Didi Gregorius in 2014.
