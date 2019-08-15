Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Robbie Ray works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Denver. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed left-hander Robbie Ray on the 10-day injured list because of lower back spasms.

Ray was removed from Wednesday’s start at Colorado while warming up before the start of the third inning. He gave up one run and one hit, and the Diamondbacks went on to a 7-6 loss.

The 27-year-old Ray is 10-7 with a 3.99 ERA. He ranks among the NL leaders with 187 strikeouts in 142 innings.

Ray’s turn in the starting rotation comes up next Monday.

The Diamondbacks also promoted right-handers Stefan Crichton and Jon Duplantier from Triple-A Reno on Thursday. Outfielder Tim Locastro was optioned to their top farm club.

Duplantier has made three starts for Arizona this season.

