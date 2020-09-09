The Diamondbacks are 10-24 against NL West teams. Arizona has slugged .364 this season. Christian Walker leads the team with a mark of .480.
The Dodgers are 21-10 in division matchups. Los Angeles has hit an MLB-leading 79 home runs this season. Mookie Betts leads the club with 13, averaging one every 11.7 at-bats.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kole Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with eight home runs and is batting .199.
Betts leads the Dodgers with 13 home runs and is batting .316.
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).
Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Justin Turner: (hamstring).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.