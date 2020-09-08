The Diamondbacks are 10-23 against NL West opponents. Arizona has slugged .364 this season. Christian Walker leads the team with a mark of .480.
The Dodgers are 20-10 against teams from the NL West. Los Angeles has slugged .473, good for third in the majors. Corey Seager leads the team with a .634 slugging percentage, including 21 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 47 hits and is batting .299.
Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 13 home runs and is batting .316.
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).
Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Pedro Baez: (groin), Justin Turner: (hamstring).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
