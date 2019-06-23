San Francisco Giants (33-42, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (38-40, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Shaun Anderson (2-2, 4.08 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-7, 3.99 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

LINE: Diamondbacks favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Diamondbacks are 11-24 against the rest of their division. Arizona has slugged .454, good for fourth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads the club with a .586 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Giants are 17-19 in division games. San Francisco ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .225 batting average. Buster Posey leads the club with an average of .244. The Giants won the last meeting 7-4. Trevor Gott earned his fourth victory and Alex Dickerson went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs for San Francisco. Zack Godley registered his fifth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 95 hits and has 51 RBIs. Nick Ahmed is 8-for-35 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Brandon Belt leads the Giants with 24 extra base hits and is batting .230. Mike Yastrzemski is 9-for-27 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .257 batting average, 6.27 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Giants: 6-4, .245 batting average, 5.28 ERA, outscored by four runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Ketel Marte: day-to-day (groin), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (calf).

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 60-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder), Steven Duggar: 10-day IL (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

