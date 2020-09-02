The Dodgers are 17-8 against NL West opponents. Los Angeles has slugged .469, good for second in the National League. Mookie Betts leads the team with a .600 slugging percentage, including 19 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.
The Diamondbacks are 9-18 against the rest of their division. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .306 this season, led by Christian Walker with a mark of .340.
TOP PERFORMERS: Betts leads the Dodgers with 11 home runs and is batting .296.
Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 43 hits and has 10 RBIs.
INJURIES: Dodgers: Jimmy Nelson: (back), Joe Kelly: (right shoulder), Walker Buehler: (blister), Pedro Baez: (groin), Justin Turner: (hamstring).
Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).
