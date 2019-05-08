Arizona Diamondbacks (20-16, second in the NL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (23-12, first in the NL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (2-1, 3.79 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Rays: Charlie Morton (2-0, 2.52 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Rays are 11-7 on their home turf. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the American League. Brandon Lowe leads the team with an average of .307.

The Diamondbacks are 13-9 on the road. Arizona ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .261 batting average, David Peralta leads the club with an average of .312. The Rays won the last meeting 12-1. Blake Snell notched his third victory and Avisail Garcia went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Merrill Kelly registered his third loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lowe leads the Rays with seven home runs and is batting .307. Tommy Pham is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Peralta leads the Diamondbacks with 44 hits and is batting .312. Eduardo Escobar has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.10 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .234 batting average, 4.50 ERA

Rays Injuries: Hunter Wood: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jose De Leon: 60-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Meadows: 10-day IL (thumb), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (wrist), Matt Duffy: 10-day IL (back).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Adam Jones: day-to-day (illness), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.