The Giants are 12-13 against opponents from the NL West. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for third in the majors. Brandon Belt leads the team with a mark of .333.
The Diamondbacks are 9-20 against the rest of their division. Arizona is slugging .364 as a unit. Christian Walker leads the team with a slugging percentage of .489.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 23 extra base hits and is batting .298.
Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 43 hits and has 10 RBIs.
INJURIES: Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Cahill: (left hip), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (groin), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (rib cage), Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
