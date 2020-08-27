The Diamondbacks are 8-15 against opponents from the NL West. The Arizona offense has compiled a .243 batting average as a team this season, Ketel Marte leads the team with a mark of .322.
The Rockies are 9-7 against division opponents. The Colorado offense has compiled a .260 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .395.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kole Calhoun leads the Diamondbacks with eight home runs and is slugging .505.
Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 18 extra base hits and 18 RBIs.
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).
Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Chi Chi Gonzalez: (bicep), Wade Davis: (right shoulder), David Dahl: (back), Chris Owings: (hamstring).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.