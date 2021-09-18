Astros: Castro (right knee soreness) was reinstated from the injured list. C Garrett Stubbs was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land. … Third base coach Gary Pettis tested positive for Covid-19 and was away from the team. Manager Dusty Baker said Pettis was feeling good and has no symptoms. Baker added that Pettis had gotten the first vaccine and was about to get the second vaccine when he tested positive.