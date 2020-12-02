Weaver, 27, was acquired from the Cardinals in the same trade as Kelly and looked like a future star in 2019 with a 2.94 ERA in 12 starts before injuries derailed his season. The right-hander struggled badly in 2020, finishing with 1-9 record and 6.58 ERA.
Smith, 29, came to the D-backs in a mid-season trade with the Marlins. The lefty had a 2.45 ERA in 11 innings after the deal and is expected to contend for a spot in the starting rotation this spring.
___
