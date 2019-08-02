Washington Nationals (57-51, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (54-55, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joe Ross (0-3, 9.85 ERA) Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (9-7, 3.91 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona hosts Washington to begin the three game series.

The Diamondbacks are 23-26 on their home turf. Arizona has slugged .444, good for fourth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads the club with a .567 slugging percentage, including 54 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Nationals are 26-26 on the road. Washington’s team on-base percentage of .330 is third in the National League. Juan Soto leads the team with an OBP of .397.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 23 home runs and has 65 RBIs. Nick Ahmed is 8-for-34 with a double, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Anthony Rendon leads the Nationals with 55 extra base hits and has 80 RBIs. Soto is 9-for-36 with a double, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .243 batting average, 4.88 ERA, outscored by five runs

Nationals: 5-5, .277 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 60-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Matt Andriese: 10-day IL (foot), Blake Swihart: 60-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Austin Voth: 10-day IL (bicep), Jonny Venters: 60-day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 10-day IL (rhomboid), Jeremy Hellickson: 60-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Matt Adams: day-to-day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.