Arizona Diamondbacks (37-33, third in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (31-37, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (5-3, 3.54 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Nationals: Max Scherzer (4-5, 2.83 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 126 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Merrill Kelly. Kelly went 7 2/3 innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with five strikeouts against Philadelphia.

The Nationals are 15-16 on their home turf. The Washington pitching staff averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, Max Scherzer leads them with a mark of 12.3.

The Diamondbacks are 23-17 on the road. Arizona’s team on-base percentage of .317 is seventeenth in the league. Jarrod Dyson leads the team with an OBP of .353.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Eaton leads the Nationals with 69 hits and has 17 RBIs. Anthony Rendon is 13-for-38 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 17 home runs and has 47 RBIs. Eduardo Escobar is 13-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 7-3, .261 batting average, 3.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Diamondbacks: 7-3, .231 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jeremy Hellickson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Koda Glover: 60-day IL (forearm), Ryan Zimmerman: 10-day IL (foot), Matt Adams: day-to-day (oblique).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot), Alex Avila: day-to-day (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.