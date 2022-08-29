Diamondbacks promote OF prospect Carroll to big leagues

PHOENIX — Highly regarded prospect Corbin Carroll is expected to make his big league debut with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.
Carroll has become one of the game’s consensus top prospects since being taken with the No. 16 overall pick by the Diamondbacks in 2019. His promotion continues the D-backs’ push to move prospects — like fellow outfielders Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas — to the big leagues as they continue their rebuild.
The D-backs sent outfielder Jordan Luplow to Triple-A to make room for Carroll.
Arizona begins a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. The D-backs are coming off a three-game sweep over the Chicago White Sox over the weekend.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports