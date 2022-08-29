Diamondbacks promote OF prospect Carroll to big leagues

The 22-year-old outfielder hit .303 with 22 doubles, eight triples, 23 homers, 61 RBIs and had 31 stolen bases over 91 games split between Double-A and Triple-A this season.

Carroll has become one of the game’s consensus top prospects since being taken with the No. 16 overall pick by the Diamondbacks in 2019. His promotion continues the D-backs’ push to move prospects — like fellow outfielders Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas — to the big leagues as they continue their rebuild.