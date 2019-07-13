Arizona Diamondbacks (47-45, second in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (44-45, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-8, 4.03 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (7-4, 3.51 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as winners of their last four games.

The Cardinals are 24-19 in home games. St. Louis has hit 108 home runs as a team this season. Paul Goldschmidt leads the club with 16, averaging one every 20.9 at-bats.

The Diamondbacks are 27-23 on the road. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .318 this season, led by Ketel Marte with a mark of .355. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 4-2. Robbie Ray notched his seventh victory and Marte went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Andrew Miller registered his fourth loss for St. Louis.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 34 extra base hits and is batting .257. Matt Wieters is 6-for-23 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 21 home runs and is batting .310. Christian Walker is 8-for-32 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.03 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .267 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Cardinals Injuries: Adam Wainwright: day-to-day (back), Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Hicks: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Marcell Ozuna: 10-day IL (hand), Kolten Wong: day-to-day (calf), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back), Yadier Molina: 10-day IL (thumb).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: 10-day IL (back), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 60-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.