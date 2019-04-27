Chicago Cubs (12-12, third in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (16-11, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Yu Darvish (1-3, 5.96 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zack Godley (1-1, 6.67 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the matchup as winners of their last five games.

The Cubs are 5-8 in road games. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .345, led by Jason Heyward with a mark of .434. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 8-3. Robbie Ray recorded his first victory and Adam Jones went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Arizona. Kyle Hendricks took his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with seven home runs and is slugging .663. David Peralta is 12-for-44 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Javier Baez leads the Cubs with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .673. Kris Bryant is 8-for-33 with four doubles, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 8-2, .272 batting average, 1.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .230 batting average, 2.73 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), T.J. McFarland: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).

Cubs Injuries: Brandon Morrow: 10-day IL (elbow), Mike Montgomery: 10-day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-day IL (elbow), Xavier Cedeno: 10-day IL (wrist), Tony Barnette: 10-day IL (shoulder), Victor Caratini: 10-day IL (hand).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.