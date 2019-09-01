Los Angeles Dodgers (88-50, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (70-66, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Ross Stripling (4-4, 3.64 ERA) Diamondbacks: Alex Young (6-3, 3.81 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as winners of their last six games.

The Diamondbacks are 30-36 against NL West teams. Arizona is averaging 4.9 RBIs per game this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 109 total runs batted in.

The Dodgers are 38-22 in division games. Los Angeles’ team on-base percentage of .336 is sixth in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads the club with an OBP of .392. The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-5. Robbie Ray earned his 12th victory and Christian Walker went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Arizona. Clayton Kershaw took his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 164 hits and has 77 RBIs. Escobar is 11-for-43 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 75 extra base hits and is batting .308. Justin Turner is 11-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .230 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Dodgers: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Yoshihisa Hirano: (elbow), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Dylan Floro: (intercostal), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Kristopher Negron: (neck), Max Muncy: (wrist), David Freese: (hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.