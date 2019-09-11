Arizona Diamondbacks (75-70, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (74-70, fourth in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Robbie Ray (12-7, 4.03 ERA) Mets: Steven Matz (9-8, 4.01 ERA)

LINE: Mets -111; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Mets are 40-29 on their home turf. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .325, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .389.

The Diamondbacks are 39-37 on the road. Arizona has slugged .444 this season. Ketel Marte leads the team with a .596 slugging percentage, including 73 extra-base hits and 32 home runs. The Mets won the last meeting 3-2. Zack Wheeler recorded his 11th victory and Todd Frazier went 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs for New York. Zac Gallen took his fifth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 77 extra base hits and is batting .268. Wilson Ramos has 12 hits and is batting .364 over the last 10 games for New York.

Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 180 hits and is batting .329. Eduardo Escobar is 12-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .278 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Diamondbacks: 6-4, .238 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: (forearm), Taijuan Walker: (elbow), Robbie Ray: (blister), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: (knee), David Peralta: (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.