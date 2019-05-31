New York Mets (27-29, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (28-29, fourth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Diamondbacks are 11-13 on their home turf. Arizona ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .261 batting average, Eduardo Escobar leads the team with an average of .286.

The Mets are 12-20 on the road. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .320, led by Michael Conforto with a mark of .393. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 30 extra base hits and is slugging .558. Ketel Marte is 16-for-41 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Amed Rosario leads the Mets with 54 hits and is batting .257. Adeiny Hechavarria is 9-for-32 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .285 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Mets: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.83 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), David Peralta: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot).

Mets Injuries: Justin Wilson: 10-day IL (elbow), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Seth Lugo: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Jeff McNeil: 10-day IL (hamstring), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee), Robinson Cano: 10-day IL (quad).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.