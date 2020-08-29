The Diamondbacks are 9-15 against the rest of their division. Arizona has hit 26 home runs as a team this season. Kole Calhoun leads them with eight, averaging one every 13.4 at-bats.
The Giants have gone 9-12 against division opponents. San Francisco has slugged .424 this season. Brandon Belt leads the club with a .605 slugging percentage, including 11 extra-base hits and five home runs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks with 16 extra base hits and is batting .311.
Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 36 hits and is batting .290.
INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin: (elbow), Merrill Kelly: (right shoulder), Andrew Chafin: (left finger), Madison Bumgarner: (back), Silvino Bracho: (elbow), Jeremy Beasley: (right shoulder).
Giants: Drew Smyly: (finger), Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Austin Slater: (groin), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.