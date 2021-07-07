Arizona: The Diamondbacks called up Fairchild, an outfielder, from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. The 25-year-old was acquired from Cincinnati last year in the deal that sent RHP Archie Bradley to the Reds. Fairchild was batting .328 with six homers in 17 games at Reno and Lovullo said he fills a need on the roster for a right-handed bat.