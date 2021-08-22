Diamondbacks: RHP Luke Weaver, sidelined since mid-May with a strained right shoulder, could be nearing his big league return. Weaver pitched 4 1/3 innings for Triple-A Reno on Friday night, allowing one run on three hits. He has gone 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA in three rehab starts with 18 strikeouts and four walks. Manager Torey Lovullo said team officials, in consultation with medical staff and Weaver, will consider whether his next appearance could be with the Diamondbacks. “We’ve got a lot of information that we’re going to put together and make our decision moving forward,” Lovullo said. “He’s getting very close. We just want to make sure the next decision is the right one.”