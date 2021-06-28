The Rockies will have hometown entrant in the Home Run Derby. Trevor Story confirmed his participation in the July 12 competition being staged at hitter-friendly Coors Field, also the site of the All-Star Game the next day. Story joins Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels, Trey Mancini of the Baltimore Orioles and Pete Alonso of the New York Mets as competitors in the derby. Alonso won the most recent Home Run Derby in 2019.