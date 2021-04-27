Royals LHP Mike Minor (2-1, 4.64 ERA) is scheduled to pitch against RHP Mitch Keller (1-2, 7.16) on Wednesday night in the finale of the two-game series. Minor is coming off his best start of the season in which he gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings to beat the Tigers while striking out nine. Keller had a no-decision against Detroit in his last outing, allowing two runs -– both on solo homers –- in five innings.