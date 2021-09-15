Reds: OF Shogo Akiyama got his first start since Aug. 24 in place of Tyler Naquin, who is still hurting from his collision in the outfield with shortstop Jose Barrero in Saturday’s game. Akiyama, who is hitting .199, got a few starts when OF Nick Senzel (knee) was injured but hasn’t had a hit since Aug. 15. He’s struck out seven times in 16 at-bats since.