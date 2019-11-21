Under Dillon and hitting coach Kevin Long, the Nationals led the National League in on-base percentage (.338) and ranked second in batting average (.259), runs (1,644), OPS (.775) and walks (1,215) over the past two seasons. Washington’s 20.7% strikeout rate was the fifth-lowest in the majors.
Dillon played parts of four seasons in the majors with the Florida Marlins, Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays from 2005-09. He combined to slash .263/.344/.378 over 137 games in his major league career.
His hiring was announced Thursday.
