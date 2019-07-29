Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper walks to the dugout in the fourth inning of a game last week against the Tigers. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Columnist

In a season when everybody is hitting homers, Bryce Harper isn’t. With 18 bombs in 104 games, he’s tied with nine other guys — such as C.J. Cron, Roughned Odor and Paul DeJong — for 63rd in long balls. Per-at-bat, he’s not top 100.

The reason is simple, for now. There are three places in the strike zone that you can pitch Harper where he almost never hits a homer. Unfortunately for the Phillies, those spots are anywhere up, anywhere away and anywhere down.

Look at Harper’s “pitch chart” at MLB.com, which divides the strike zone into nine areas. So far this year he has seen 596 pitches that were strikes in either the top third, the outer third or the bottom third of the strike zone. He has hit just five home runs — or one every 119 pitches.

There are just two of the nine boxes on that chart where Harper has shown power: right down the middle and waist-high on the inner third of the plate. He has seen 187 pitches in those spots and hit 13 home runs — or one every 14 at bats.

That is an incredible disparity between huge areas of weakness and a very small area where “mistake pitches” will be clobbered.

Pitchers with good control have faced Harper with little fear this seasonbecause, in the four corner boxes of the zone he has gotten 314 pitches and hit zero homers.

[MLB trade deadline: The latest news and updates]

Maybe Harper will fix his problems tomorrow. Last year he got hot after the All-Star Game and saved his season. He may do it again. An identical hot streak starting July 29 through season’s end would produce an almost identical season to 2018: decent, but far from his best.

Also, despite his .254 batting average this year and his .840 OPS (59th in MLB), Harper is on pace for 111 RBI, and it isn’t because the Phils have provided him with tons of base runners. He’s had 179 men on base compared to an average of 170 for a player with his plate appearances.

What’s most alarming about Harper is his lack of home run production, or velocity off the bat, against any pitch in the top third of the zone, or above the zone, because he chases lots of high pitches. He goes after so many high pitches that he has more hits on high “balls” this year (12) than on high strikes (11).

In all, Harper has seen 226 high strikes (top third of the zone), including high hanging breaking balls, and 484 high balls. He has hit one home run. One.

So how does a pitcher go after the 2019 version of Harper? Shoot for any of the four corners and, when in doubt, pound him at the top of the zone or above it.

Harper still hits the low ball very hard if it’s over the middle of the plate, but he’s not getting it airborne very often with just two homers on low-middle pitches. His launch angle (12.4 degrees) while adequate has trended down a bit from his 14.5 and 14.6 in 2015 and ’16.

As everyone but Ben Franklin’s statue has mentioned, Harper swings and misses more than ever, his most disturbing trend. That’s why his strikeouts percentage has risen over the past four years: 18.7, 20.1, 24.3 to 27.3 now.

[More Boswell: Tanking by MLB teams isn’t a strategy. It’s fan abuse.]

Some think that all Harper’s current problems stem from swinging too hard, and pulling off the ball, trying to pull for power. In other words, maybe subconsciously trying to validate his huge contract, and win over Phils fans, with his next prodigious swing. If so, that will never work. Where is the Nats player who tried to drive the ball from alley to alley and let the 430-foot homers come by accident? Where is the hitter whose father taught him that Rule One was “Oppo Boppo?”

If Harper continues to swing and miss at his current rate, and if he also continues to have almost no home run power on any quality “pitcher’s pitch” in those seven of nine boxes in the strike zone, then he’ll be an over-swinger who “can be pitched to” effectively by good pitchers in important spots.

Bryce Harper has been far too good a hitter for too long, and understands the game — although not always the mechanics of his swing — too well to allow such large obvious defects in his hitting turn him into merely a better-than-average player who isn’t worth anything like the deal he got.

In other words, I think Harper will probably find his way back and put up at least a couple of more future seasons akin to his MVP year in 2015 and his fine 2017 before injury.

But I’ve thought that for two seasons. And the trend is going the other way.