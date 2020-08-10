BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Minnesota Twins on Monday.
The Brewers went 49-32 on their home field in 2019. Milwaukee pitchers had an ERA of 4.40 last year while striking out 9.2 hitters per game.
The Twins finished 55-26 in road games in 2019. Minnesota hit .270 as a team last year and averaged four extra base hits per game.
The teams meet for the first time this year.
INJURIES: Brewers: Ray Black: (shoulder), Brett Anderson: (blister), Ryan Braun: (right index finger).
Twins: Zack Littell: (hamstring), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
