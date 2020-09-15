The White Sox are 23-10 against opponents from the AL Central. Chicago has hit 78 home runs this season, fourth in the majors. Jose Abreu leads the club with 15, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.
The Twins are 20-15 against AL Central Division opponents. The Minnesota pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.66, Jose Berrios leads the staff with a mark of 4.15.
TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 48 RBIs and is batting .320.
Nelson Cruz is second on the Twins with 21 extra base hits and 32 RBIs.
INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Dallas Keuchel: (back), Jace Fry: (back), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Leury Garcia: (thumb).
Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Trevor May: (back), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Jorge Alcala: (ankle), Eddie Rosario: (left elbow), Brent Rooker: (right forearm), Miguel Sano: (neck), Marwin Gonzalez: (illness), Luis Arraez: (knee), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal), Alex Avila: (low back).
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.