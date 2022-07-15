Dodger Stadium workers won't strike during All-Star Game

LOS ANGELES — The union representing concession workers at Dodger Stadium on Friday agreed not to strike during Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game and its related events.
As a result, the union agreed not to strike during the All-Star events that begin Saturday and conclude with the game on Tuesday night.
“Both parties look forward to a successful All-Star Game and continued negotiations,” union spokesperson Maria Hernandez said in a statement.
The union is seeking what it calls “a fair new contract,” although it never gave details about its demands. It said Unite Here members had earlier voted to authorize a strike during the All-Star festivities.
Levy employs nearly 1,500 food servers, bartenders, cooks and dishwashers at the stadium, which is hosting the All-Star Game for the first time since 1980.
The union represents more than 32,000 hospitality workers in Southern California and Arizona.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports