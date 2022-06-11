Dodgers ace Walker Buehler goes on IL with forearm strain

SAN FRANCISCO — Los Angeles Dodgers ace Walker Buehler was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right forearm strain, and the team awaited MRI results to determine the severity,
The 27-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in 2015, shortly after Los Angeles selected him from Vanderbilt with the 24th overall pick in the amateur draft. A two-time All-Star, Buehler is 6-3 with a 4.02 ERA in 12 starts.
“He’s our opening day starter, so to lose him in any capacity is a blow,” manager Dave Roberts said. “Hopefully, we’ll get him back sooner than later.”
Left-hander Clayton Kershaw was activated from the 15-day IL to start against San Francisco after missing a month with a back injury. The Dodgers recalled right-hander Michael Grove from Triple-A Oklahoma City and optioned lefty Justin Bruihl to the Pacific Coast League team.
___
More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports