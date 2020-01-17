Sadler was designated for assignment Wednesday after spending most of last season with the Dodgers. The 29-year-old from Oklahoma was 4-0 with a 2.33 ERA in 24 appearances, including one start. He was originally acquired on July 3 from Tampa Bay in exchange for right-hander Nathan Witt.
Sadler has been in the majors for parts of four seasons, going 5-1 with a 3.55 ERA in 42 games, including two starts.
___
