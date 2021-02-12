Varland is a combined 2-2 with a 1.54 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 18 minor league games, including 15 starts.
Kolarek made 20 appearances for the Dodgers last year, going 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA and 13 strikeouts. He was 5-0 with one save across 46 games and a 0.88 ERA in his Dodgers career. In major league seasons, he is a combined 11-3 with a 3.32 ERA.
Thomas spent part of last season at the Dodgers alternate site. In 2019, he hit a career-best 23 homers and had 76 RBI with Double-A Tulsa. In four minor league seasons, he has 81 homers and driven in 278 runs with a .255 batting average.
