Dodgers acquired J.P. Feyereisen from Rays for minor leaguer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired reliever J.P. Feyereisen from the Tampa Bay Rays for minor league left-hander Jeff Belge on Wednesday.

Feyereisen was designated for assignment Tuesday when the Rays finalized right-hander Zach Eflin’s $40 million, three-year contract. Feyereisen underwent right shoulder surgery on Dec. 7 for a general cleanup of his rotator cuff and labrum, and he could miss most of the 2023 season.