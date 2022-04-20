Dodgers beat Braves 5-1, take 2 of 3 from defending champs

Placeholder while article actions load

LOS ANGELES — Tony Gonsolin tossed six shutout innings, Freddie Freeman hit a two-run homer in the first and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 5-1 Wednesday to take two of three from the defending World Series champions. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The only hit allowed by Gonsolin was Manny Piña’s slow bouncer to the right side leading off the sixth.

Gonsolin (1-0) went six shutout innings for the third time in his big league career and first in two years, and Freeman went 3 of 4 against his former team.

Charlie Morton (1-2) gave up four runs, six hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

PADRES 6, REDS 0

SAN DIEGO — Left fielder Jurickson Profar threw out Joey Votto at home and then hit a two-run homer as Cincinnati lost its ninth straight for its longest skid in five years.

Profar’s homer in the fourth inning gave rookie MacKenzie Gore (1-0) all the backing he needed for his first big league win, in his second start.

Machado was hit by a pitch on the left shoulder by Vladimir Gutiérrez (0-3) leading off the fourth. On Tuesday night, Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson was knocked out of the game on a hard slide by Luke Voit. Some Reds players felt it was a dirty play by Voit and Tommy Pham, who played for the Padres the last two seasons, said he wanted to fight the Padres’ DH.

PHILLIES 9, ROCKIES 6

DENVER — Johan Camargo had four hits, including a three-run homer in a five-run seventh inning as Philadelphia stopoed a three-game losing streak.

Kyle Schwarber added a rare homer into the right field third deck at Coors Field, and Nick Castellanos and Alec Bohm also went deep.

Lucas Gilbreath forced in the tiebreaking run when he hit Schwarber with a pitch with the bases loaded. Jhoulys Chacin (2-1) allowed a walk and two singles in the fifth. Brad Hand (1-0) got the final out of the sixth and Corey Knebel got the three outs for his second save.

BREWERS 4, PIRATES 2

MILWAUKEE — Brandon Woodruff (2-1) allowed one hit in six scoreless innings with nine strikeouts, Rowdy Tellez homered for the second straight day and Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep and extended its winning steak to four.

Josh Hader earned his sixth save in six tries. Tellez hit a go-ahead homer in the second off Mitch Keller (0-3).

GUARDIANS 11, WHITE SOX 1

CLEVELAND — José Ramírez hit his second grand slam of the season, connecting during a nine-run second inning of a doubleheader opener.

Cleveland won at home for the first time with its new name. The Guardians had lost their first three at Progressive Field this season.

The Guardians got eight straight hits off Dallas Keuchel (1-1), who allowed a career-high 10 runs and 10 hits while getting three outs,

Chicago made g four errors in the first two innings — three by All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson.

Shane Bieber (1-0) won for the first time since June 8, 2021, allowing one run and four hits in six innings

