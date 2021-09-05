Giants: OF Alex Dickerson (right hamstring strain) was placed on the injured list. … OF/INF Mauricio Dubón was activated and in the lineup at shortstop a day being optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. … LHP Alex Wood, on the injured list with COVID-19, is still experiencing fever and chills. His vaccination status has not yet been revealed. “I didn’t think it was appropriate” to ask, manager Gabe Kapler said. “Today he’s sick, so I just kind of left him alone.” … INF Donovan Solano (COVID-19) is expected to fly back from New York on Sunday but isn’t expected to be immediately activated, Kapler said.