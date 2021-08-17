Tsutsugo, a 29-year-old utility player, has spent most of this season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he hit .257 with 10 home runs and 32 RBIs. Tsutsugo was on Tampa Bay’s opening day roster before being designated for assignment on May 11. He was acquired by the Dodgers four days later and played in 12 games before going on the injured list June 9 with a right calf strain. Tsutsugo was outrighted off Los Angeles’ roster on July 7 and released on Saturday. To make room for him on the 26-man active roster, John Nogowski was designated for assignment.