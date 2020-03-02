Golf swings aren’t believed to be the reason for his injury, according to manager Dave Roberts.
Bellinger is 4 for 13 with two doubles.
He had been scheduled to play center field and bat fourth. Instead the Dodgers moved A.J. Pollock from left to center field and inserted Matt Beaty in left field for the spring training debut of left-hander David Price, who was acquired from Boston along with outfielder Mookie Betts.
