The half-inning was going on 30 minutes old, the Atlanta Braves were already on their second pitcher, and when Muncy pointed to the sky with both index fingers and touched home plate to complete a grand slam, he had scored the Dodgers’ 11th run of the inning.

It will take some time to sort through the many implications of the Dodgers’ 15-3 bludgeoning of the Braves at Globe Life Field, as it pertains both to the history books and to the air-traffic control systems of the Dallas-Fort Worth area, which must have had a nightmarish time, on a night the Dodgers hit five home runs, tracing the origin of all those strange, spherical objects filling the evening sky over Arlington.

But of more pressing concern is what the Dodgers’ epic victory did to this series, seeing as how there is a World Series berth waiting for its winner this weekend.

While accurate, it hardly does justice to the situation to point out the Braves, in losing for the first time in eight games this postseason, still lead the best-of-seven series, 2-1. Given the psychic damage inflicted Wednesday, and with the Dodgers preparing to start ace Clayton Kershaw in Thursday night’s Game 4 against another in a line of Braves rookie pitchers — assuming Kershaw’s back spasms have subsided — it may be the first time in baseball history a 2-1 deficit in a postseason series feels like an overwhelming lead.

But back to that first inning.

It began, innocently enough, with a video-replay review that turned a 5-3 groundout off the bat of Mookie Betts — on the first pitch of the game from poor Kyle Wright, the Braves’ 25-year-old right-hander — into an infield single.

It ended 32 minutes later with catcher Will Smith, the Dodgers’ 14th batter of the inning, striking out against lefty Grant Dayton — at which point the Braves slouched toward their dugout and the canvassing of position players began, to see which of them felt like pitching.

In between, the inning featured homers by Edwin Ríos, Joc Pederson and Muncy, plus a nifty piece of soccer-style chicanery from Justin Turner, who stuck his foot into the path of a Dayton curveball to earn first base on a hit-by-pitch — with the umpires refusing to heed the entreaties of the Braves’ dugout — and extend the inning, one batter before Muncy’s grand slam.

The record books will need to be rewritten in its wake. But what’s perhaps most interesting about that top of the first inning is what occurred in the half-inning that preceded it. The night before, in the bottom of the ninth of Game 2, the Dodgers’ offense, baseball’s best in the regular season, suddenly awakened from a 17-inning slumber against the Braves and put up four runs, as many as the team had scored in the entire series to that point.

It wasn’t enough to complete an epic comeback from a 7-0 deficit; the Dodgers left the tying run at third base. But the Dodgers boasted Tuesday night, and again Wednesday ahead of Game 3, that the outburst of offense was something they could build off and carry over. In other words, it was momentum.

Maybe that is what happened Wednesday, or maybe what happened was Wright. One of the oldest and hoariest baseball aphorisms goes, “Momentum is only as good as the next day’s starting pitcher.” And Wright, with a 6.22 career ERA, was not good. Not good at all.

Such is the nature of baseball that you can score a mess of runs with a lucky-dog series of bloops, doinks and dribblers. But this was not that. This was one rocket after another. After Betts’s infield single, the next six batted balls off Wright registered the following exit velocities via Statcast: 105.9 mph (double), 79.6 (groundout), 99.2 (groundout), 109.5 (double), 106.3 (homer) and 106.1 (homer).

By the time Braves Manager Brian Snitker could get him out of the game, Wright had become the first starting pitcher in postseason history to give up at least seven runs while failing to complete the first inning. The remaining four runs were charged to Dayton. The 11 Dodgers runs were the most any team had ever scored in a single postseason inning.

On the plus side for the Braves, it was still a two-possession game. The Dodgers’ lead would grow as large as 15-0 — in the third inning — before the Braves finally got on the board.

The Braves have gotten to this point — still two wins away, remember, from a World Series berth — through pitching. They spun four shutouts in their first five postseason games, taking a high-spin-rate blowtorch to the Cincinnati Reds and Miami Marlins. Even after the Dodgers’ late rally in Game 2, their pitching staff carried a 1.61 ERA into Game 3. By the close of business Wednesday, it had nearly doubled, to 3.20.

And the pitching matchups, to put it kindly, are no longer their friend. The Dodgers have momentum now, but more importantly, they have Kershaw in Game 4. To go against him, the Braves will turn to — gulp — 22-year-old rookie right-hander Bryse Wilson, who has never appeared in a postseason game and who has just seven career big league starts to his name. Their Game 5 starter is TBD.