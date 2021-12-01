Taylor has played every position except catcher, first base and pitcher, and is a career .261 hitter with 79 homers. He was the co-NLCS MVP in 2017 and also a key contributor when the Dodgers won the World Series in 2020.
The Dodgers retained Taylor after losing ace Max Scherzer and shortstop Corey Seager in free agency this week. Scherzer signed a $130 million, three-year contract with the New York Mets, and Seager signed a $325 million, 10-year deal with the Texas Rangers.
Taylor will be paid $15 million in 2022 and ‘23, then $13 million in ’24 and ‘25. His club option for 2026 is for $12 million with a $4 million buyout.
Los Angeles designated infielder Sheldon Neuse for assignment to clear space for Taylor on the 40-man roster.
