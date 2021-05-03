By Associated PressMay 3, 2021 at 10:23 p.m. UTCCHICAGO — The game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs scheduled for Monday night was postponed because the forecast called for inclement weather.The teams will now play a split doubleheader at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. The first game is set for 1:20 p.m. and the nightcap will begin at 6:40 p.m.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightBoth games will be seven innings.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sportscomment0 CommentsToday's HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.