Los Angeles Dodgers (20-13, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (18-14, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (1-0, 2.25 ERA, .75 WHIP, 21 strikeouts) Padres: Eric Lauer (1-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Padres are 9-7 against the rest of their division. San Diego has hit 46 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Franmil Reyes leads the team with eight, averaging one every 11.4 at-bats.

The Dodgers have gone 9-4 against division opponents. Los Angeles has hit 52 combined home runs this season, most in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads them with 14, averaging one every 8.1 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 12 extra base hits and is batting .225. Eric Hosmer is 14-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 21 extra base hits and is batting .425. Joc Pederson is 7-for-31 with a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .234 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.43 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique).

Dodgers Injuries: Caleb Ferguson: 10-day IL (oblique), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.