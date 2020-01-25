“Spirits are great, man,” utilityman Kiké Hernández said Saturday about the fans. “Positive vibes.”
Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner joined several of his teammates in expressing frustration at the Astros for stealing signs during the 2017 season, when Houston beat them in seven games in the World Series.
“It sucks for the fans as well. It sucks for a lot of people,” Turner said during the team’s annual FanFest at Dodger Stadium.
