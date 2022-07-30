Dodgers get RHP Chris Martin from Cubs for Zach McKinstry

DENVER — The Los Angeles Dodgers bolstered their bullpen by acquiring right-hander Chris Martin from the Chicago Cubs for infielder-outfielder Zach McKinstry on Saturday.
McKinstry is a 27-year-old utility player with a career .210 batting average and eight homers in 193 plate appearances. A 33rd-round draft pick in 2016, McKinstry has appeared in just four games since being activated off the injured list July 6 following a neck injury.
McKinstry has also played 48 games at Triple-A this season, where he hit .335 with four homers, 25 RBIs and a .904 OPS.
