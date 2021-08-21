Mets: Infielders Francisco Lindor (oblique) and Javier Baez (back) each faced live pitching, with manager Luis Rojas saying the club is still trying to see if one or both might be activated off the IL this weekend. ... C James McCann was placed on the IL because of back spasms, retroactive to Tuesday, while right-hander Geoff Hartlieb was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. ... RHP Noah Syndergaard (elbow) was moved to the 60-day IL to open roster space in order to add right-hander Heath Hembree off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds. Syndergaard, who was out at least until September anyway, is not eligible to return Sept. 13 and his recovery timeline is unchanged.